Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $1,093,922.44 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director L Patrick Gage sold 26,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $1,093,922.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CYTK opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.12.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
