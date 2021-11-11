Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $1,093,922.44 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director L Patrick Gage sold 26,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $1,093,922.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CYTK opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

