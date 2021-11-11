Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,008 Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $67.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.