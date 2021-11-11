Royal Bank of Canada Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$13.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEYUF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

