MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised MTU Aero Engines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

MTUAY opened at $117.52 on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $104.31 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average of $120.29.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

