IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.90. IMI has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

