Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “
Subaru stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Subaru has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64.
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.
