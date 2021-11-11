Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Subaru stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Subaru has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

