CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 45,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 900,219 shares.The stock last traded at $37.35 and had previously closed at $35.90.

The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CARG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 620,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.

CarGurus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARG)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.