Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s share price fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.64. 136,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,623,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 79.70%. The company had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,429 shares of company stock worth $189,442 in the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 119.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $2,587,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

