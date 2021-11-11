HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $149.35

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.35 and last traded at $148.64, with a volume of 3183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.37.

HEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.67 and a 200 day moving average of $135.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

