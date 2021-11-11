Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.31

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 18547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -28.71%.

In other Genesis Energy news, Director James E. Davison bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

