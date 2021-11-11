Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of UniFirst worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in UniFirst by 692.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $204.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.99. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

