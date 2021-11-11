Credit Suisse AG Purchases 95,925 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,925 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. FMR LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $3,290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $2,466,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CADE. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist began coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

CADE stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

