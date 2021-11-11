Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANZUU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

