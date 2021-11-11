Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $410,000 Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Repay in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

