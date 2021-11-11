Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $33,000 in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1,280.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 262,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.97. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

