China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Everbright International Limited provides environmental solutions primarily in the Peoples Republic of China and Germany. It offers waste-to-energy, water restoration, biomass integrated utilization, hazardous waste treatment, photovoltaic energy, wind power, environmental protection engineering, technological research and development, environmental protection equipment manufacturing services. China Everbright International Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Shares of China Everbright Environment Group stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. China Everbright Environment Group has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

