Sierra Metals’ (SMT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.75 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of SMT stock opened at C$1.92 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a one year low of C$1.91 and a one year high of C$4.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$313.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$97.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

