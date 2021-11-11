Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Lifted to Hold at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$9.25 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a hold rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.34.

TSE ACB opened at C$8.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.16. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$7.47 and a 1 year high of C$24.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

