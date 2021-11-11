Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

