Critical Survey: IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) vs. STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IM Cannabis and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

IM Cannabis currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 247.22%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99% STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IM Cannabis and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million 14.27 -$21.42 million ($0.62) -4.06 STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $3.44 billion 2.00 $191.12 million N/A N/A

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than IM Cannabis.

Summary

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft beats IM Cannabis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft

STADA Arzneimittel AG engages in the provision of healthcare and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Branded Products segments. The Generics segment produces and distributes generic drugs. The Branded Products segment sells branded healthcare products and medicines. Its brands include Zoflora, Grippostad, Nizoral, and Shampoo & Ladival. The company was founded on March 14, 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany.

