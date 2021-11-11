Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 32,654 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,654 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of MoneyLion worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at about $142,000.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Shares of ML opened at $5.85 on Thursday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ML shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

MoneyLion Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.