Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,666,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after buying an additional 1,031,555 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 762,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,401,000 after buying an additional 170,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 42,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 652,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,015,000 after buying an additional 160,725 shares in the last quarter.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $438,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,788 shares of company stock worth $1,924,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

NYSE VCRA opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.16 and a beta of 0.31. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

