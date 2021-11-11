Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Recharge Acquisition worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCHG. UBS Group AG raised its position in Recharge Acquisition by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Recharge Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

