HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) VP Sells $429,019.00 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.02. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 28.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of HNI by 58.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 48.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.