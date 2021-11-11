HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $8.51

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.51, but opened at $9.00. HUYA shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 49,082 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUYA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.79.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in HUYA by 633.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in HUYA by 519.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HUYA by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in HUYA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

