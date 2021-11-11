Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CIO Stephen Alpart bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,583.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Reid Sanders bought 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,562 shares of company stock worth $258,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 657,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 29,034 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $752.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.46. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

