Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
In other news, CIO Stephen Alpart bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,583.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Reid Sanders bought 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,562 shares of company stock worth $258,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $752.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.46. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.92.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
