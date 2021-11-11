Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

