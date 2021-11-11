REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

REVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

NYSE REVG opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 2.44. REV Group has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in REV Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of REV Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of REV Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

