Baader Bank Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP)

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €82.50 ($97.06).

COP opened at €76.00 ($89.41) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 52 week high of €85.35 ($100.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 56.45.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

