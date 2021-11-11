Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $435.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will announce $435.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $489.25 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $113.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,077,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,755,000 after acquiring an additional 812,943 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 88,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,221,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,380,000 after buying an additional 117,962 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

