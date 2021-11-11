Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Clinical Diagnostics deals with in vitro and in vivo diagnostic substances. “

Several other research firms have also commented on OCDX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $826,042.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,420,479 shares of company stock worth $427,435,067.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $58,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

