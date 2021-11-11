The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Position Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.66% of The Children’s Place worth $22,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 136,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $95.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.27. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.25. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

