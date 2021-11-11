Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.06 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $109.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

