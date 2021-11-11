Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Holdings Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,771,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,156 shares during the period. Intra-Cellular Therapies makes up about 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $113,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 857,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,010,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,983,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,364,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after buying an additional 196,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,155,000 after buying an additional 58,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

