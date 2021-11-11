UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Barclays started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.