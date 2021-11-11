Mark Steven Lynch Sells 5,065 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

APPN stock opened at $91.56 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $2,781,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 199.6% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Appian by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 112.5% during the second quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

