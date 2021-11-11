UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.99 Million Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,876 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Service Properties Trust worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,583 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1,599.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162,650 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 493,236 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.32. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

