Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE FNA opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

