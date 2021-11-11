Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $23,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,230,000 after purchasing an additional 911,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after buying an additional 415,018 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 356,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after purchasing an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.87. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

SFBS has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

