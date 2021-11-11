Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 28,046 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of United Community Banks worth $23,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 7.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

