State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,742,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cannae were worth $59,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,992,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,517 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,092,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,275,000 after purchasing an additional 913,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,157,000 after purchasing an additional 783,856 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth $25,198,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 854,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,993,000 after purchasing an additional 599,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

