Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 32,123 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 554,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,123 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $23,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 812,924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,421,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 167,900 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -438.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $657,944.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and have sold 103,448 shares worth $5,259,216. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

