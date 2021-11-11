State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544,070 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 9.61% of Uranium Energy worth $59,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 48.1% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 63.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

UEC opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 2.26.

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

