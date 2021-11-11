Raymond James Reiterates $68.00 Price Target for Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.17.

MGA stock opened at $83.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International has a 12-month low of $57.87 and a 12-month high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Amundi purchased a new position in Magna International in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,776,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4,740.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 417,427 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 48.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 348,205 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,990,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

