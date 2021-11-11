Credit Suisse Group Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $230.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $224.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.25.

NYSE:MCK opened at $219.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.20. McKesson has a 52 week low of $168.88 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,913 shares of company stock worth $9,024,783. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 83,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

