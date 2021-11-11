Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $48.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average is $102.96. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $1,678,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,470 shares of company stock valued at $31,662,412. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

