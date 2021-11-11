Robert W. Baird Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $120.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

TREX opened at $127.26 on Tuesday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trex by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Trex by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after acquiring an additional 849,073 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Trex by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,831,000 after acquiring an additional 287,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

