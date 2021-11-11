Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OC. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.15.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $94.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 84.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Owens Corning by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 39,596.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 53.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Owens Corning by 3.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

