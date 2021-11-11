United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in United States Cellular by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 109,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 104,981 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

