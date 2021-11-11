California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of KB Home worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in KB Home by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in KB Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 85,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBH. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.19. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

